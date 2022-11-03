Online meeting discussing arrangements for Sabarimala pilgrimage held

The pilgrim season is set to begin on November 17 this year.

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 03, 2022 20:14 IST

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga participating in an online meeting on arrangements for the Sabarimala pilgrim season. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga participated in a virtual conference of Ministers and officials of southern States held on Wednesday ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season beginning on November 17.

According to an official press note, the meeting, which was attended by Ministers and administrators of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, discussed measures to provide a safe experience for the pilgrims.

Apart from Ms. Priyanga, Commissioner, Hindu Religious Institutions, A. Sivasankaran also participated and discussed the arrangements in connection with the Sabarimala season this year.

