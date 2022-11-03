Puducherry

Online meeting discussing arrangements for Sabarimala pilgrimage held

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga participating in an online meeting on arrangements for the Sabarimala pilgrim season.

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga participating in an online meeting on arrangements for the Sabarimala pilgrim season. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga participated in a virtual conference of Ministers and officials of southern States held on Wednesday ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season beginning on November 17.

According to an official press note, the meeting, which was attended by Ministers and administrators of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, discussed measures to provide a safe experience for the pilgrims.

Apart from Ms. Priyanga, Commissioner, Hindu Religious Institutions, A. Sivasankaran also participated and discussed the arrangements in connection with the Sabarimala season this year.


Printable version | Nov 3, 2022 8:19:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/online-meeting-conducted-discussing-arrangements-for-sabarimala-pilgrimage/article66091775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

