Online classes for students of Kallakurichi private school from July 26

Government keen about classes not being delayed further for these students: Minister

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said that online classes will commence from Wednesday for students of the private school at Kaniyamur near Chinna Salem that bore the brunt of violence following the death of a Class XII girl student.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Directorate of School Education had made alternative arrangements to resume classes for 2,694 and 500 students attached to the Matriculation and CBSE schools respectively housed on the same campus. The government was keen that classes were not delayed further for these students, he said, adding that the online classes would be conducted by teachers attached to the two schools.

“We have also planned to resume physical classes for students of Classes IX to XII in the schools. The Directorate of School Education held discussions with the management of private schools in the vicinity and as many as 15 classrooms have been readied. Regular classes would be held in these schools temporarily. A meeting of parents would be held on Tuesday and based on their feedback, physical classes would be held. The private schools have also agreed to provide 50 buses for ferrying the students,” he said.