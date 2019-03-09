Online application service for hiring constables launched

The online application service for recruitment of Grade II constables in the Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police at the District Police Office was launched here on Friday.

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has called for applications from eligible candidates to fill 2,465 posts of Grade II constables in Armed Reserve and 5,962 posts of Grade II constables in the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

The last date for submitting the online application forms is April 8. The service was formally launched by Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar. The district police have set up a help desk (04146 - 220161) at the DPO to provide assistance to job aspirants for filling the online application forms. The help desk will be functional from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Candidates cautioned

Mr. Jayakumar has cautioned the candidates not to get cheated by touts and agents, who cannot interfere with the recruitment process conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

The candidates should alert the police if touts and agents contacted them promising jobs and stringent action would be taken against them, he added.