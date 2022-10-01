One-way system introduced in three streets of Boulevard

The new system introduced from Saturday will pave way for free flow of traffic and guide tourists to the traffic lot around Boulevard

The traffic police have imposed one-way system on Dumas Street, Romain Rolland Street and Suffren Street in Boulevard area. The new system which has come into force from Saturday will pave way for free flow of traffic and guide tourists to the traffic lot around Boulevard. As per new traffic rules, the Dumas Street will be free of parking, and vehicles would be allowed from North to South only. In Romain Rolland Street, entry of vehicles would be permitted from South side and parking would be allowed only on the western side, Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran said in a release. Similarly, vehicles would be allowed to park only on the western side of Suffren Street. The entry of vehicles to Suffren Street would be permitted through the north. “The heavy traffic flow during weekends warranted steps to decongest the Heritage Town. Tourists are requested to co-operate with the new arrangements,” the SP said, in the release.



