One patient discharged after testing negative at IGMCRI

at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) was discharged after testing negative. The patient was cheered by hospital staff as he made his way to the ambulance waiting to take him home.According to

a health official, he would remain in isolation at home for 14 days.

Meanwhile, a situation update from District Collector T. Arun, who heads the Revenue and Disaster Management department, said 27 cases were admitted at the IGMCRI for testing . These included Infleunza Like Illness-9; Severe Acute Respiratory Infections-1 and close contact of +ve case - 8; travel to Thanjavur–5, while five suspected cases are found negative and discharged.

The emergency helpline number 104 recorded 75 calls through Thursday. Of these, counselling was given for 15 people by the psychiatrists and counsellors.

The Civil Supplies department has so far distributed 150 M.T. of rice in Puducherry region and 60 M.T. in Yanam region.

In its continuing crackdown on illegal sale of liquor, the Excise Department suspended three more licences. So far, 27 licences have been suspended and 52 FIRs registered in this connection.

The police seized 496 vehicles for lockdown violations. So far, Puducherry police has registered 2,225 cases for violation in all four regions; 13,764 vehicles were seized and 971 persons have been arrested.