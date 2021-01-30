One party rule in Centre, U.T. will benefit people: Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY

30 January 2021 00:00 IST

‘No development works were possible because of CM’s confrontation with L-G’

Former Minister A. Namassivayam on Friday said people of the Union Territory would benefit if BJP comes to power as the Centre was also governed by the same party.

“The Union Territory will immensely benefit if BJP comes to power here. People will benefit if the same party rules in the Centre and the Union Territory. I was compelled to quit from the Congress ministry as I was not able to deliver anything for the public because of the style of functioning of the Chief Minister,” he said on his arrival at the BJP office here, after he was inducted into the party in New Delhi on Thursday.

The attitude of the Chief Minister towards the Centre and the Lt. Governor has taken the Union Territory backwards by 20 years. No development works or welfare schemes could be implemented because of Chief Minister’s confrontation with the Lt. Governor, he said.

“The Chief Minister adopted such a stand for his personal benefits. He thought only by attacking the Centre he will be able to get national stature,” Mr. Namassivayam said.

He urged the BJP workers to strive hard to bring the party to power.

Earlier in the day, he was given a reception at the Kalapet border by his supporters.