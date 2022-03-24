One new COVID-19 case reported in Puducherry

Active cases stand at 11 in the Union Territory

A student being vaccinated in Puducherry. File | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Active cases stand at 11 in the Union Territory

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as one new case was identified on Thursday.

The sole case was reported in Puducherry.

With no patient recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 11.

The test positivity rate was 0.33%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962.

The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,774 cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 1,63,801.

Of an estimated 22.26 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.71 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,202 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,22,654 vaccine doses.