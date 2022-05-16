One new case takes active count to 15 in U.T.
Test positivity rate stands at 4%
The Union Territory recorded one new COVID-19 case and one recovery on Monday.
The sole case was reported in Yanam.
With one patient, also in Yanam, recovering from COVID-19, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 15.
The test positivity rate was 4%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.
The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 15 active cases, a total of 1,65,813 cases and 1,73,836 recovered patients.
Of an estimated 22.38 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.83 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 15 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,97,432 vaccine doses.
