One new case reported in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded one new COVID-19 case from 204 tests on Sunday. The fresh case was reported in Puducherry. The Union Territory has 9 active cases, including one patient in hospital and 8 in home isolation. The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, a total of 1,65,790 cases and 1,63,819 recoveries. The test positivity rate was 0.49%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%. Of an estimated 22.34 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.79 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 2,154 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,87,384 vaccine doses.


