Puducherry

One new case in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded one new COVID-19 case from 238 tests on Thursday.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 8 active cases, a total of 1,65,785 cases and 1,63,815 recovered patients.

The test positivity rate was 0.42%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%

Of an estimated 22.33 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.78 lakh returned negative

Meanwhile, 1,169 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,79,733 vaccine doses


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2022 7:52:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/one-new-case-in-ut/article65362787.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY