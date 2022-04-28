One new case in U.T.
The Union Territory recorded one new COVID-19 case from 238 tests on Thursday.
The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 8 active cases, a total of 1,65,785 cases and 1,63,815 recovered patients.
The test positivity rate was 0.42%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%
Of an estimated 22.33 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.78 lakh returned negative
Meanwhile, 1,169 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,79,733 vaccine doses
