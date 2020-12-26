One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry

The Union Territory on Saturday registered 33 new cases, even as one more person succumbed to the infection.
The Health Department said a 77-year-old person died of COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGGMC&RI). He was undergoing treatment for diabetes and hypertension. The Union Territory’s toll now stands at 630.
As many as 3,391 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 4,70,201 persons have been tested.
Of the 33 new cases, 18 were reported in Puducherry, nine in Mahe, four in Karaikal and two in Yanam. Currently, 172 patients are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals, including 51 at IGGMC&RI, and 183 are under home isolation. The Union Territory’s case tally touched 37,947, and the number of discharged persons 36,962.
L-G’s advisory
Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, in her weekly message, asked people to continue to stay vigilant.
“We are amid festivity, and people have to take all precautions to avoid an increase in cases. Guidelines issued by the Centre, the Health Department and the court will be put together and posted on the website of the Raj Nivas. Everyone should read the guidelines. They are applicable to religious places, shops and open places, including beaches,” Ms Bedi said.
