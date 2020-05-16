One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Puducherry

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, taking the tally of active cases in the Union Territory to 13.
Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S. Mohan Kumar said a 24-year-old woman who returned from Dubai tested positive for the virus on Saturday.
The woman was in quarantine in a hotel in Karaikal after she returned from Dubai a week ago. She has been admitted at Karaikal Government General Hospital, Mr. Kumar said.
At present, there are five patients at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, six at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute here and two in Karaikal.
Health Secretary Prasanth Kumar Panda said as many as 5,312 tests have been conducted so far. Of these, 5,162 were negative. The results of 150 tests are awaited, he said.
