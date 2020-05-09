Puducherry

One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Puducherry

A file photograph of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute

A file photograph of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute   | Photo Credit: M. SAMRAJ

This takes the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to three

A 37-year-old Puducherry man, who worked at the Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of active novel coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to three.

The man had returned to his native village in Sellippet three days ago. He underwent the test for novel coronavirus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute after he fell sick on Friday, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters.

He was admitted at the isolation ward at IGGMC&RI after he tested positive on Saturday. The increasing number of cases in the adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu was a great cause of concern for the government in managing the spread of the virus in the UT, he added.

The Minister appealed to the public to take personal precautions though the government had relaxed lockdown stipulations. People should maintain personal distances while visiting shops and other public places, he added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 2:43:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/one-more-person-tests-covid-19-positive-in-puducherry/article31542315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY