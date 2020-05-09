One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Puducherry

A 37-year-old Puducherry man, who worked at the Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of active novel coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to three.

The man had returned to his native village in Sellippet three days ago. He underwent the test for novel coronavirus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute after he fell sick on Friday, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters.

He was admitted at the isolation ward at IGGMC&RI after he tested positive on Saturday. The increasing number of cases in the adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu was a great cause of concern for the government in managing the spread of the virus in the UT, he added.

The Minister appealed to the public to take personal precautions though the government had relaxed lockdown stipulations. People should maintain personal distances while visiting shops and other public places, he added.