One more person dies of COVID-19 in Karaikal

PUDUCHERRY

15 March 2021 03:46 IST

Toll in Union Territory stands at 671

One more COVID-19 death in Karaikal took the overall toll in the Union Territory to 671 on Sunday.

According to a medical bulletin, a 60-year-old man died at the GH in Karaikal with co-morbidities of hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Meanwhile, Puducherry recorded 15 new cases and 15 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The active cases stood at 190. Of this, 92 were in hospitals and 98 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.39%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.85%. The cumulative total is 40,030 with the recovery of 39,189 patients to date.

Of an estimated 6.45 lakh samples tested, 5.99 lakh returned negative.

26,165 vaccinated

Meanwhile, with 464 health care personnel, 386 frontline workers and 828 members of the public taking their first shot of vaccine, the number of persons vaccinated to date in the Union Territory stood at 26,165.