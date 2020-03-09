Puducherry

One more held for snatching Minister’s cellphone

The police on Sunday arrested one more person in connection with snatching of the mobile phone of Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan.

G. Senthil Kumar of Mudaliarpet was caught in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu while he was on his way to Thiruvananthapuram to board a flight to Dubai. He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody. The police have already arrested J. Bala Kumaran, a resident of Shanmugapuram.

The Minister was talking on his mobile phone during his night walk on Subbaiah Salai when the duo riding a motorbike robbed him. Immediately after the crime, the duo sold the phone to a person at Mel Thirukanchi for ₹4,000.

