One more death takes COVID-19 toll to 1,968 in U.T.

8,070 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine

Special Correspondent ‘Puducherry
August 25, 2022 00:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 37 cases and 28 recoveries on Wednesday.

With the death of a 70-year-old woman at Jipmer, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,968. The toll by region stood at Puducherry (1,535), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). Puducherry accounted for 29 of the fresh cases,, detected from 982 tests, followed by Karaikal (5) and Yanam (3). No fresh case was reported in Mahe.The test positivity rate was 3.77%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.68%.

The overall tally was 1,968 deaths, 314 active cases (12 patients in hospital and 302 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,520 cases and 1,70,238 recoveries. Of an estimated 23.74 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 20.10 lakh returned negative.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 8,070 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The Union Territory has administered 20,13,890 doses till date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app