One more death takes COVID-19 toll to 1,968 in U.T.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 37 cases and 28 recoveries on Wednesday.

With the death of a 70-year-old woman at Jipmer, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,968. The toll by region stood at Puducherry (1,535), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). Puducherry accounted for 29 of the fresh cases,, detected from 982 tests, followed by Karaikal (5) and Yanam (3). No fresh case was reported in Mahe.The test positivity rate was 3.77%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.68%.

The overall tally was 1,968 deaths, 314 active cases (12 patients in hospital and 302 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,520 cases and 1,70,238 recoveries. Of an estimated 23.74 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 20.10 lakh returned negative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 8,070 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The Union Territory has administered 20,13,890 doses till date.