One more death takes COVID-19 toll to 1,967 in U.T.

119 fresh cases were recorded, of which 73 were from Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 119 fresh cases and 98 recoveries on Tuesday.

With the death of a 79-year-old man at Jipmer, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,967. The deaths by region stood at 1,534 in Puducherry, 265 in Karaikal, 113 in Yanam and 55 in Mahe.

Puducherry recorded 73 of the fresh infections, detected from 1,509 tests, followed by Karaikal (31) and Yanam (15). No fresh case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 7.89%, the case fatality rate 1.15% and the recovery rate 98.41%. The overall tally was 1,967 deaths, 760 active cases, 1,71,078 cases and 1,68,351 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.50 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department till date, over 19.88 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 5,756 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine. The Union Territory has administered a total of 18,50,190 doses till date.