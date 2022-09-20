One more death takes COVID-19 toll in U.T. to 1,971

The region reports 63 fresh infections and 88 recoveries

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 20, 2022 19:32 IST

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 63 new cases and 88 recoveries on Tuesday.

With the death of a 85-year-old woman patient in Jipmer, the cumulative COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,971. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,538), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

Puducherry logged 33 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,217 tests, followed by Karaikal (26), Yanam (2) and Mahe (2).

The test positivity rate was 5.18%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.58%.

The overall tally is 1,971 deaths, 502 active cases (15 patients in hospital and 487 in home isolation), a total of 1,74,002 cases and 1,71,529 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.97 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.32 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,603 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,83,151 vaccine doses.

