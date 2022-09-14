One more death takes COVID-19 toll in U.T. to 1,970

Puducherry reports 49 of the fresh cases

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 14, 2022 23:52 IST

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 58 fresh cases and 67 recoveries on Wednesday. With the death of a 55-year-old woman in Jipmer, the cumulative toll stood at 1,970 in the Union Territory.

The toll by region was Puducherry (1,537), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

Puducherry recorded 49 of the fresh cases, detected from 1,230 tests. Karaikal reported eight cases and Yanam one. Mahe did not report any fresh case.

The test positivity rate was 4.72%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.67%. The overall tally was 1,970 deaths, 331 active cases (18 patients in hospital and 313 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,518 cases and 1,71,217 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.90 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.25 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,714 persons were vaccinated on Wednesday. The Union Territory has administered 21,52,780 doses till date.

