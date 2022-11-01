One more death takes COVID-19 toll in the U.T. to 1,975

Puducherry logs 11 of the 19 new cases recorded on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 01, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 19 new cases and 15 recoveries on Tuesday.

With the death of a 67-year-old woman in Yanam, the COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory went up to 1,975.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,540), Karaikal (265), Yanam (114) and Mahe (56).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry logged 11 of the new cases, which were detected from 784 tests, followed by Karaikal (5) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 2.42%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.8%.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 137 active cases, a total of 1,75,394 cases and 1,73,282 recovered patients.

While two patients were in hospital, 135 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.28 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.60 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 362 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,55,996 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app