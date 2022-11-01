One more death takes COVID-19 toll in the U.T. to 1,975

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 19 new cases and 15 recoveries on Tuesday.

With the death of a 67-year-old woman in Yanam, the COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory went up to 1,975.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,540), Karaikal (265), Yanam (114) and Mahe (56).

Puducherry logged 11 of the new cases, which were detected from 784 tests, followed by Karaikal (5) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 2.42%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.8%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 137 active cases, a total of 1,75,394 cases and 1,73,282 recovered patients.

While two patients were in hospital, 135 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.28 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.60 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 362 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,55,996 vaccine doses.