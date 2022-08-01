One more COVID death takes U.T. toll to 1,966

August 01, 2022 19:20 IST

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 38 fresh cases and 110 recoveries on Monday.

With the death of a 74-year-old man in Puducherry, the toll went up to 1,966.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,533), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

Puducherry recorded 35 fresh cases, which were detected from 612 tests, and Karaikal three. No new case was reported from Mahe and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 6.21%, the case fatality rate 1.15% and the recovery rate 98.42%.

The overall tallies are 1,966 deaths, 740 active cases (17 patients in hospital and 723 in home isolation), a total of 1,70,959 cases and 1,68,253 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.49 lakh tests done by the Health Department so far, over 19.87 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,878 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 18,44,326 vaccine doses till date.