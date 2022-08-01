Puducherry

One more COVID death takes U.T. toll to 1,966

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 01, 2022 19:20 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:20 IST

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 38 fresh cases and 110 recoveries on Monday.

With the death of a 74-year-old man in Puducherry, the toll went up to 1,966.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,533), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Puducherry recorded 35 fresh cases, which were detected from 612 tests, and Karaikal three. No new case was reported from Mahe and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 6.21%, the case fatality rate 1.15% and the recovery rate 98.42%.

The overall tallies are 1,966 deaths, 740 active cases (17 patients in hospital and 723 in home isolation), a total of 1,70,959 cases and 1,68,253 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.49 lakh tests done by the Health Department so far, over 19.87 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,878 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 18,44,326 vaccine doses till date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Puducherry
Read more...