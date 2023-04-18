ADVERTISEMENT

One more COVID-19 death takes Union Territory’s toll to 1,979

April 18, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The test positivity rate was 7.83%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.60%.

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 84 new cases and 93 recoveries on Tuesday.

According to a health bulletin, a 73-year-old man died of COVID-19 complications at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital & Post Graduate Institute, taking the cumulative toll to 1,979.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,542), Karaikal (267), Yanam (114) and Mahe (56).

Puducherry accounted for 61 new cases, which were detected from 1,073 tests, followed by Karaikal (18), Mahe (3) and Yanam (2).

Of the 503 active cases in the Union Territory, 12 were in hospital and 491 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 25 lakh tests done by the Health Department so far, over 21.31 lakh have returned negative.

The Union Territory has, till date, recorded 1,77,011 COVID-19 cases and 1,74,529 recoveries.

