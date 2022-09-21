One more COVID-19 death takes toll in U.T. to 1,972

A 61-year-old male patient from Mahe dies at the Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 85 new cases and 74 recoveries on Wednesday.

With the death of a 61-year-old male patient from Mahe at the Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,972.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,538), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (56).

Puducherry logged 77 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,530 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Yanam (4).

The test positivity rate stood at 5.56%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.57%.

The overall tally is 1,972 deaths, 512 active cases, a total of 1,74,087 cases and 1,71,603 recovered patients. Of the active cases, 11 were in hospital and 501 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 23.98 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.33 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,218 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The UT has till date administered a total of 21,88,398 vaccine doses.