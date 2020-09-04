One in 20 persons in Puducherry showed evidence of COVID-19 infection: sero study

‘Of the total of 869 adults tested, 43 had antibody against novel coronavirus’

A COVID-19 seroprevalence study undertaken by Jipmer has found that one in 20 persons in Puducherry district showed evidence of coronavirus infection by the end of July.

This is the first sero survey released by Jipmer on Thursday night to shed some light on the prevalence of COVID-19 at the community level. Of the total of 869 adults tested, 43 had antibody against novel coronavirus (4.9%). The positivity rate for antibody was higher in city (urban) population than in rural population (5.7% against 3.1%). It was higher among women than in men (6.3% in comparison to 3.6%).

The seroprevalence findings also show that the actual prevalence in the community was about 26 times higher in terms of the proportion of COVID-19 infection than detected by Real-Time PCR in Puducherry till July.

The results of this study reflect the occurrence of exposure in people residing in Puducherry by the July 24 cut-off. The total number of confirmed cases in the district by that date was 2,271, with a cumulative incidence of 0.19% for the population of Union Territory (or 2,271/12,00,000).

Thus, the proportion of persons with presence of antibodies in blood was nearly 26-fold (4.9/0.19) larger than that of the cases diagnosed by Real-Time PCR test as on July 24.

The survey was launched to find the extent of spread of novel coronavirus infection (SARS-CoV-2) in the population of Puducherry. The community-based survey drew blood samples to study the presence of antibodies in blood (serum).

Experts from the Departments of Preventive and Social Medicine and Microbiology of Jipmer, were involved in the selection of patients and collection of blood samples, conduct of the tests as well as analysis of the results.

The blood samples were collected from randomly selected adults aged 18 years and above from 30 different clusters, with a ratio of 21 from urban and 9 from rural areas to reflect the population distribution of the Union Territory of Puducherry. The samples were collected during the period between August 11-16. The presence of antibodies was studied using an immunoassay with reported sensitivity of 99.5% and specificity of 99.8% at more than 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Jipmer proposes to undertake a repeat survey in the second/third week of September to assess the extent of exposure by the last week of August (accounting for the 14-day period for the emergence of immunoglobulin IgG antibodies) and further serial surveys at appropriate time points as the pandemic continues.

The Health Department, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch a sero survey on a larger sample size of about 3,000 participants drawn from Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. These results could provide a clearer picture on the actual extent of COVID-19 spread in the UT.