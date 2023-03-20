ADVERTISEMENT

One held with ganja in Villupuram

March 20, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Police received a tip-off about the sale of ganja, following which a team conducted vehicle checks in the area

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) personnel arrested a 48-year-old man from Chennai and seized 900 grams of ganja from his possession at Pappanchavadi on Sunday night. The arrested was identified as Ramalingam of Vyasarpadi.

Police said they received a tip-off about the sale of ganja, following which a team was conducting vehicle checks in the area. The team found Ramalingam with a bag and found 900 grams of ganja in his possession. He was arrested and remanded to custody.

