One dies as tyre of bus bursts

Bus gutted after it rams an electric post

A motorist died and another person was seriously injured when a private bus hit them after its tyre burst at Periyakaatusagai near Kullanchavadi in the district on Thursday night. The bus subsequently caught fire after it hit an electric post. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

Police said the bus which was plying from Cuddalore to Vriddachalam, neared Periyakaatusagai when one of the tyres reportedly burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorist coming in the opposite direction before ramming an electric post. In the impact, the bus caught fire. The passengers immediately alighted from the bus. The bus was completely gutted in the accident. Further investigations are on.