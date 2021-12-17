One death and 24 fresh COVID-19 cases in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

17 December 2021 01:29 IST

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 24 new cases on Thursday. Puducherry recorded the fatality to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,879 deaths.

Puducherry accounted for 15 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,501 tests, followed by Karaikal (6) and Mahe (3).

With 10 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 186. This comprised 35 patients in hospitals and 151 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate stood at 0.96%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.4%.

The Union Territory has recorded an cumulative aggregate of 1,29,285 cases and 1,27,220 recovered patients. Of an estimated 20.18 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.13 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,858 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a cumulative total of 13,26,574 vaccine doses.

Zero deaths in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district recorded nil COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

Six persons tested positive, taking the tally of active cases to 64,498. The district saw 63,554 recoveries and the active case count stood at 70. Villupuram district reported two cases, taking the total number to 46,063. Kallakurichi district recorded one case, taking the tally to 31,587.