One death, 42 new cases reported in Union Territory

Situation in Mahe being monitored closely: Kiran Bedi

One COVID-19 death was reported in Puducherry on Thursday, raising the toll to 613 while 42 new cases were added to the tally in the last 24 hours.

The death of a 45-year-old woman from Villianur at Jipmer took the toll in the capital alone to 502. The toll in Karaikal is 59, Yanam 44 and Mahe eight.

The new cases were detected during the testing of 2,820 samples. The most number of new cases was in Mahe (23) while Puducherry saw 15 new infections and Karaikal four. No new cases were reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.48%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 97.15%.

After 27 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and two cases were transferred to the Tamil Nadu tally, the number of active cases in the Union Territory aggregated to 444. Of this, 165 were in hospital and 279 under home isolation.

The caseload was 37,119 infected persons so far, while the number of patients treated and discharged was 36,062.

Team sent

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said the situation in Mahe was being monitored closely. Testing, institutional admission and enforcement would be strictly followed in the enclave. A team of doctors is being sent to Mahe to strengthen medical services.

The COVID war room would also create a group of wellness centres and make them part of COVID management reviews.

On some PHCs reporting a rise in dog-bite cases, Ms. Bedi asked the authorities concerned to ensure adequate stocks of anti-rabies vaccines.