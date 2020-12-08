One death, 26 new cases registered in Puducherry

Mahe sees the highest number of 14 newly-infected cases

Puducherry registered one COVID-19 death and 26 new cases from 1,651 tests on Monday.

The death of a 70-year-old man in the capital took the toll to 615. The cumulative toll in the capital is 503, followed by Karaikal (59), Yanam (45) and Mahe (eight).

Mahe had the highest number of newly-infected cases (14), followed by Puducherry (nine) and Yanam (three). No new cases were reported from Karaikal.

With 25 patients getting discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the Union Territory had 392 active COVID-19 cases. The Union Territory’s cumulative caseload was 37,270 cases while 36,263 patients have recovered to date.

The test positivity rate was 1.57%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 97.30%. Of the total 4.21 lakh samples tested to date by the Health Department, 3.79 lakh samples returned negative.