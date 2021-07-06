One death, 140 fresh cases reported in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

06 July 2021 23:50 IST

Active cases stand at 1,791, with 219 recoveries in last 24 hours

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 140 new cases, with a test positivity rate of about 2% on Tuesday.

Yanam did not report any new case for the first time since the onset of the second wave of COVID-19.

The enclave, however, reported the solitary fatality to take the cumulative toll in Puducherry to 1,763.

The aggregate toll by region is Puducherry 1,406, Karaikal 2,200, Yanam 104 and Mahe 33. Puducherry accounted for 111 of the new cases, confirmed from 6,831 tests, followed by Karaikal (20) and Mahe (9).

The test positivity rate was 2.05%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 96.99%.

With 219 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,791 with 254 patients in hospitals and 1,537 under home isolation. The Union Territory recorded an aggregate of 1,18,227 cases against 1,14,673 recoveries.

Of an estimated 12.53 lakh tests conducted so far, over 11.61 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, apart from just seven healthcare workers and one frontline staff, 5,120 members of the public took their COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people vaccinated aggregated to 5,38,077, including 37,394 healthcare personnel, 22,918 frontline workers and 3,99,276 members of the public.