One dead, trees uprooted as Nivar makes landfall near Marakkanam

PUDUCHERRY

26 November 2020 09:35 IST

Gusty winds with speeds of about 100 kmph and rain hit coastal areas

After hovering over the sea for a longer time than predicted, Cyclone Nivar finally made its landfall near the coastal town of Marakkanam in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday night. Over the day, because of heavy rain and gusty winds, one person was killed, a few people were injured, trees were uprooted and electric posts and advertising boards in the region took a tumble.

The landfall process, which started around 11 p.m near Marakkanam — around 40 km from Puducherry — continued till 5 a.m on Thursday. Gusty winds with speeds of about 100 kmph and rain continued to hit the coastal areas of Puducherry, Villupuram and Cuddalore till 8 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, a 47-year-old woman died when her house collapsed at Konur near Villupuram due to the heavy rain before the direct impact of the cyclone, police said. Her husband, who also trapped, was rescued and is now undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the district.

Two people sustained minor injuries near Nettapakkam in Puducherry when their house collapsed early in the morning. They were treated at the Primary Heath Centre and discharged.

One elderly woman with a child was rescued from Rainbow Nagar here after their house got inundated.

More than 10 trees got uprooted in the town and East Coast Road in Puducherry. Power supply in several parts of the territory got disrupted from at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. According to an Electricity Department official, supply will be restored only after wind stops.

Early reports suggest not much damage in Cuddalore district, except for incidents of trees falling.