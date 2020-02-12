One-day special Assembly session likely to be stormy

The one-day special session of the Assembly convened on Wednesday is set to adopt two resolutions — one urging the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and and the other asking it to abandon the move to start hydrocarbon exploration project in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Ignoring Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi’s advisory to the government to desist from its move to adopt a resolution against a law enacted by Parliament, the government had despatched the copy of the resolution on CAA to the Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday for tabling it in the House.

The Lt. Governor, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy cautioning him against debating a subject (CAA) passed by Parliament. In her letter, Ms. Bedi said the legislative power of the Assembly did not extend to the subject matter of citizenship as it fell within the domain of the Parliament and Centre.

According to a ruling party member, the government has taken a well thoughtout decision to adopt the resolution against the CAA. “First of all, we are not enacting any law and it is not the first time we are passing a resolution on a Central subject. We have passed several resolutions seeking Statehood, which is a Central subject. We are only passing a resolution on the CAA. The Centre can accept or reject the resolution. There is no illegality in it,” the member said.

The government will also move a resolution opposing the hydrocarbon exploration project considering the recent amendment brought out by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, Climate Change to the Environment Impact Assessment notification relaxing the rules for companies engaged in offshore exploration.

In the last budget session, the House had passed a resolution on the hydrocarbon project but the government again felt the necessity to adopt another one considering the amendment made to the EIA notification, a Secretariat source told The Hindu.

The government could also make a statement on the demand to declare Karaikal region a protected agriculture zone.

The government may also adopt a resolution commemorating the recent celebrations of 70th Constitution Day. Other agenda for the session including passing of bills, the source said.

The special session could be short but will certainly be stormy with the principal Opposition party All India N. R Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bharatiya Janata Party set to target the government on several issues.

Though AINRC and AIADMK have not taken a stand on CAA resolution, the three nominated legislators belonging to the BJP will oppose the government’s move.

According to an AINRC member, the party will put the government on the mat for its “non-performance,” and “failure” to implement any of the electoral promises. The party legislators will also seek clarifications from the Chief Minister and Ministers on the allegations raised by rebel Congress legislator N. Danavelou. AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan at a press conference flayed the government for convening a special session instead of a budget session.