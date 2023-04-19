ADVERTISEMENT

One COVID death takes toll to 1,980; active cases rise to 500

April 19, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The toll by region was Puducherry (1,543), Karaikal (267), Yanam (114), and Mahe (56)

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory recorded its third COVID-19 death this month with the passing of a 78-year-old patient in Puducherry on Wednesday. According to a medical bulletin, the woman patient from Kurusukuppam died due to COVID pneumonia.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the U.T. stood at 1,980. The toll by region was Puducherry (1,543), Karaikal (267), Yanam (114), and Mahe (56).

Meanwhile, the U.T. logged 83 new cases against 85 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Puducherry recorded 69 new cases, which were detected in 954 tests. No new case was reported in Mahe. The positivity rate test was 8.70%; the case fatality rate was 1.12%; and the recovery rate was 98.60%.

The U.T. had 500 active cases—with 19 patients in hospital and 481 in home isolation. It has, till date, recorded a total of 1,77,094 cases and 1,74,614 recoveries.

