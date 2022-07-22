One COVID-19 death takes toll in U.T. to 1,964

CM to inaugurate special COVID-19 precaution dose vaccination camp at the IGMCRI today

Puducherry records 149 of the new COVID-19 cases detected from 2,310 tests. File Photo | Photo Credit: Kumar. S. S

CM to inaugurate special COVID-19 precaution dose vaccination camp at the IGMCRI today

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 189 cases and 215 recoveries on Friday.

With the death of a 59-year-old woman patient in Karaikal, the COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,964.

The cumulative total of deaths by region is Puducherry (1,531), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

Puducherry recorded 149 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,310 tests, followed by Karaikal (30), Yanam (9) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 8.18%, case fatality rate 1.16% and recovery rate 98.12%.

The overall tally is 1,964 deaths, 1,233 active cases (30 patients in hospital and 1,203 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,69,774 cases and 1,66,577 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.32 lakh tests performed by the Health Department so far, over 19.73 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,965 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,76,267 vaccine doses.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will inaugurate a special COVID-19 precaution dose vaccination camp at the IGMCRI on Saturday.