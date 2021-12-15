One COVID-19 death, 24 fresh cases in U.T.

The Union Territory reported one COVID-19 death and 24 new cases on Tuesday. Puducherry recorded the COVID-19 casualty, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,878.

Puducherry accounted for 21 of the new cases, detected from 2,543 tests, followed by Karaikal (1) and Mahe (2).

With 29 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 177. This comprised 41 patients in hospitals and 136 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.94%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.41%. The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,29,248 cases and 1,27,193 recovered patients. Meanwhile, 6,545 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered an aggregate of 13,14,772 vaccine doses.