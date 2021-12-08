One COVID-19 death, 12 new cases in Puducherry

12 new cases detected from screening 2,729 persons

The Union Territory on Tuesday recorded one COVID-19 death and 12 new cases. A 69-year-old person succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Yanam. With the latest fatality, the death toll due to COVID-19 has touched 1,876 in the Union Territory.

The 12 new cases were detected from screening 2,729 persons. Of the total new cases recorded, 11 are from Puducherry and remaining one from Yanam, according to the data released by the Health Department.

The test positivity rate stood at 0.44%.

So far, 1,29,105 persons had got infected from the virus in the Union Territory.

One death in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district recorded one more COVID-19 death and seven new cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 64,442.

The official death toll stood at 873.

In Villupuram district, four persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 46.040.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall tally of positive cases in the district to 31,573.