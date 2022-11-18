One COVID-19 case in U.T.

November 18, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Test positivity rate stands at 0.57%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.87%

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 case from 174 tests against six recoveries on Friday. The new case was reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate was 0.57%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.87%. The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 15 active cases, a total of 1,75,477 cases and 1,73,487 patients recovered. All patients in the Union Territory were in home isolation. Of an estimated 24.36 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.67 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 157 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,59,774 vaccine doses.

