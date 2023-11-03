HamberMenu
One arrested, stolen vehicles recovered

The accused has been identified as Avinash,who hails from the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

November 03, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Swati Singh inspecting the recovered stolen vehicles in Puducherry on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Swati Singh inspecting the recovered stolen vehicles in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR

The Grand Bazaar Police on Friday arrested a person and recovered 11 stolen bikes from his custody. Announcing the arrest and recovery, Superintendent of Police, East, Swati Singh said the accused, Avinash, was arrested during a vehicle check near Venkata Nagar. 

The accused is a resident of Kambalimedu in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. Most of the vehicles were stolen from Boulevard area. The stolen vehicles are worth around ₹ 8 lakh. Special teams have been working on solving vehicle thefts and nab culprits, she added. 

