One arrested, stolen vehicles recovered

November 03, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Grand Bazaar Police on Friday arrested a person and recovered 11 stolen bikes from his custody. Announcing the arrest and recovery, Superintendent of Police, East, Swati Singh said the accused, Avinash, was arrested during a vehicle check near Venkata Nagar.

The accused is a resident of Kambalimedu in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. Most of the vehicles were stolen from Boulevard area. The stolen vehicles are worth around ₹ 8 lakh. Special teams have been working on solving vehicle thefts and nab culprits, she added.