PUDUCHERRY

01 October 2021 00:44 IST

The Lawspet police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with several house break-ins in Puducherry. They seized 42 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹30,000 from him.

The accused was identified as Ismail, a resident of Ambur in Vellore. He was caught while trying to sneak into the house of a trader at Lawspet.

Advertising

Advertising