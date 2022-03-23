One arrested for smuggling ganja; police seize 2.2 kg of contraband from him

Officials conducting inspection at the Railway Station on Wednesday to curb drugs smuggling. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Sederapet Police on Wednesday arrested a person and seized 2.2 kg of ganja from him.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Deepika told reporters that the accused, Somanth Kundu, was arrested while trying to sell ganja to people near Sedarapet lake. The accused hails from Odisha and was residing at Villupuram.

Interrogation revealed that he used to smuggle ganja from his native place and sold it here. The police have also seized cash to the tune of ₹10,500 and two mobile phones from his custody.

The SSP said the police have intensified checking at the Railway Station and New Bus Stand areas to prevent smuggling of drugs from other States to Puducherry.

Following the arrest, a police team led by the SSP on Wednesday noon conducted checks in Bhubaneswar-Puducherry train at the Railway Station. A large quantity of banned tobacco items were seized from a few commuters, a police officer said.