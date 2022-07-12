One arrested, 25 sovereigns of stolen gold ornaments recovered
The Kalapet police on Tuesday arrested a man and seized 25 sovereigns of stolen gold ornaments from him.
Superintendent of Police, East, Vamseedhara Reddy, told the media that the arrest was made in connection with a house break-in reported last month at Periyakalapet.
Police were able to crack the case after fingerprints lifted from the crime scene matched those of a habitual offender involved in similar thefts. Verification of call records revealed the presence of the same person in the vicinity of the crime spot on the day the house break-in occurred, the SP said.
Further investigation led the probe team to the accused, Suman alias Sriman, a resident of Marakkanam in Villupuram district. He was involved in three other house break-ins in Puducherry and offences in Tamil Nadu
The team arrested him during a vehicle check.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.