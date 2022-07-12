One arrested, 25 sovereigns of stolen gold ornaments recovered

SP (East) Vamseedhara Reddy announcing the arrest of the accused and the recovery of the valuables on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Kalapet police on Tuesday arrested a man and seized 25 sovereigns of stolen gold ornaments from him.

Superintendent of Police, East, Vamseedhara Reddy, told the media that the arrest was made in connection with a house break-in reported last month at Periyakalapet.

Police were able to crack the case after fingerprints lifted from the crime scene matched those of a habitual offender involved in similar thefts. Verification of call records revealed the presence of the same person in the vicinity of the crime spot on the day the house break-in occurred, the SP said.

Further investigation led the probe team to the accused, Suman alias Sriman, a resident of Marakkanam in Villupuram district. He was involved in three other house break-ins in Puducherry and offences in Tamil Nadu

The team arrested him during a vehicle check.