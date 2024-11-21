On Fisheries Day, fishermen stage protest demanding higher EBC quota

On World Fisheries Day, the Federation of Fishermen Associations undertook a hunger strike near Swadeshi Mill to press for raising the Economically Backward Classes quota for fishermen to 10%.

The Federation stated that the current EBC quota given by the government to fishermen in Puducherry and Karaikal since 2010 in education and employment was pegged at 2%.

V. Vaithilingam, MP and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president and M. Vaithianathan, MLA, expressed solidarity with the fishermen and addressed the protest meeting.

According to the Federation, the existing EBC quota was disproportionate to the population size of fishermen. At present, there are about 1.7 lakh fishermen in Puducherry, and it constitutes about 12% of the total population of about 15 lakh of the Union Territory. In these circumstances, a 10% EBC quota would be proportionate to the population, it said.

The Federation said the demand for a higher EBC quota had not been considered by the government in spite of a three-phase protest that preceded the hunger strike. It pledged to continue with the stir until social justice was served to the fishermen community which remained backward in education and employment.

Meanwhile, the government celebrated the occasion of Fisheries Day with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy garlanding the statue of revolutionary thinker Singaravelar on Venkatasubba Reddiar Salai.

Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Government Whip V. Aroumugame, S. Ramesh, MLA and representatives of fishermen’s associations participated in the event.

