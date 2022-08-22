Omni bus crew held for smuggling gutkha products in Villupuram

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
August 22, 2022 15:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The crew of a private omni bus was arrested by the Nallanpillaipetral police in Kadaladikulam near Gingee in the district on Monday for allegedly smuggling 150 kilograms of banned gutkha products. The arrested have been identified as K. Moorthy and M. Munusamy of Harur in Dharmapuri district, the driver and conductor of the bus respectively.

Following a tip-off that banned gutkha products were being smuggled in a bus, a police team led by Gingee Deputy Superintendent of Police Priyadarshini was conducting vehicle checks at the Kadaladikulam bus stop when they intercepted an omni bus bound to Puducherry from Bengaluru.

The team searched the vehicle bearing a Puducherry registration number and found five polythene sacks containing 150 kg of banned gutkha products. Police suspect that the contraband was being smuggled to Puducherry. The duo was arrested. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app