Omni bus crew held for smuggling gutkha products in Villupuram

The crew of a private omni bus was arrested by the Nallanpillaipetral police in Kadaladikulam near Gingee in the district on Monday for allegedly smuggling 150 kilograms of banned gutkha products. The arrested have been identified as K. Moorthy and M. Munusamy of Harur in Dharmapuri district, the driver and conductor of the bus respectively.

Following a tip-off that banned gutkha products were being smuggled in a bus, a police team led by Gingee Deputy Superintendent of Police Priyadarshini was conducting vehicle checks at the Kadaladikulam bus stop when they intercepted an omni bus bound to Puducherry from Bengaluru.

The team searched the vehicle bearing a Puducherry registration number and found five polythene sacks containing 150 kg of banned gutkha products. Police suspect that the contraband was being smuggled to Puducherry. The duo was arrested. A case has been registered.