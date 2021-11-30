Omicron threat: guidelines soon for travellers coming in

Framework prepared, nod expected shortly: Health Director

The Union Territory will shortly issue guidelines for travellers coming into Puducherry in the wake of a global alert on the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant. As of now, two out of three travellers from Africa, have been placed under observation.

Officials who briefed Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during a Covid Task Force meeting at the Raj Nivas, said that while one person was in Reddiarpalayam and the other in Karikkalampakkam, the third person was yet to complete quarantine.

The travellers reached Puducherry about a week ago.

Health Director G. Sriramulu said a framework of precautionary measures had been prepared and was expected to be approved shortly. The guidelines are broadly based on those framed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry.

The MHA directions to States/Union Territories have recommended rigorous screening and testing of all international arrivals. It also stipulated tracking and testing of contacts of the international travellers and the samples of travellers turning positive sent to the designated Genome Sequencing Laboratories promptly, as per the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Guidance Document. The States and Union Territories have also been asked to ensure adequate infrastructure and supervised home isolation.

Among the measures being proposed is heightened border surveillance and insisting on vaccination proof for travellers. Stricter implementation of mask wearing and social distancing in public places is also proposed.

As part of efforts to achieve 100% inoculation against COVID-19, an intensive drive is scheduled to be held on December 4 and 5. The Health department has undertaken door-to-door vaccination, officials said.