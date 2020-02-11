Om Sakthi Segar seeks enquiry into temple committee

AIADMK leader and former legislator Om Sakthi Segar has sought the intervention of the Lt. Governor in holding an inquiry into the functioning of the renovation committee of Sri Muthu Vinayagar Sri Jayamkonda Mariamman temple at Nellithope.
In a memorandum to the Lt. Governor on Tuesday, Mr. Segar said anti-social elements were made members of the temple trust and committee. The committee had made several controversial decisions including renting out temple shops on partisan basis, he said.
He urged the Lt. Governor to seek a report from the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions on the functioning of the trust and committee. A special officer should be appointed to oversee the renovation of temple and conduct a detailed audit of the temple accounts, the memorandum said.
