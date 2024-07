Fluorescent confetti blasting into the air from a blower, dance and a fireworks display marked the opening of a fan zone for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the Promenade Beach recently.

The fan zone is a collaboration between Alliance Francaise, the French Consulate and the Tourism Department.

Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, French Consul General Lise Talbott Barre, Alliance Francaise president Satish Nallam and director Laurent Jalicous participated in the event.