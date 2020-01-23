Olive Ridley turtle carcass found near lighthouse

A day after an adult Olive Ridley turtle washed ashore on the Devanampattinam coast in neighbouring Cuddalore, the carcass of another turtle was found near the Lighthouse here on Thursday.
Locals found the dead turtle with injuries on its flippers and alerted the Forest department. An official said that the turtle might have been washed ashore after getting caught in trawlers or due to rough sea.
About 60 km stretch of the coast of Puducherry is mainly used by the migratory turtles from December to March ever year. However, beach erosion because of natural phenomena as well as rapid urbanisation had reduced the nesting habits of turtles and resulted in a drastic reduction in their nesting along Puducherry coast, according to a report of the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII).
