Old power distribution equipment to be replaced in Puducherry, says Minister

The Puducherry government has worked out a plan to replace old equipment that are part of the power distribution network in Puducherry under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (CRDSS), Minister for Home A. Namassivayam informed the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question by Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy, the Minister said the Electricity Department has submitted the proposal under CRDSS to the Lieutenant Governor for approval . The transformers and other equipment installed around 40 years ago for distribution of electricity would be replaced, he said.

“There were provisions under Smart City to replace the old distribution network. But some officials were not in favour of spending more for the sector because of the reports on move to privatise the Electricity Department. The privatisation subject is subjudice now. So, the government is going ahead with its plans to augment the distribution network,” Mr. Namassivayam, who also hold the Electricity portfolio, said.

The Venkata Nagar sub-station was adequate enough to cater the distribution network in the town, he said adding if necessary the government will establish one more sub-station in the urban area. The government also proposed to set up 110 KV sub station at Thavalakuppam and Gas Insulated station at Lawspet, he added.

On the vacancy position in the department, the Minister said last year around 178 Construction Helpers were upgraded to the post of Helpers. The government was also planning to recruit 73 junior engineers through direct recruitment process, he informed.

Mr. Nehru and several other members raised the issue of frequent power disruption in the town.

