Old lighthouse to be renovated

The 184-year-old heritage structure will be ready by March 2021

The iconic 19th century lighthouse, a Grade -I listed heritage building on the Beach Promenade, will soon regain its old glory with the Union Ministry of Finance giving the green light for its restoration.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will take up the work estimated to cost ₹3.32 crore.

The renovated lighthouse is expected to be open to tourists by March 2021.

The 184-year-old heritage structure is a landmark that cannot be missed by tourists along Goubert Avenue. It forms part of an ensemble of important buildings such as the Mairie, Customs House and the French Consulate.

“The restoration work includes replacement of rafters and beams and re-plastering of the structure. CPWD will be taking up landscaping with proper pathways and greenery. Once the restoration is complete, the structure is going to be the pride of Puducherry and will be an added attraction on the Boulevard. Anybody who visits Puducherry must make it a point to visit the lighthouse said G. Ravindranath, Commissioner of GST and Central Excise.

The old lighthouse is said to be the highest point in Puducherry and the Department of Customs and Central Excise (C&CE) — which controls the building and has offices in a portion of it, is studying the feasibility of keeping tripod mounted binoculars near the dome for an aerial view of the city.

Tourists will be allowed in small batches in intervals and we are planning to bring out souvenirs including small replicas, key chains and T-shirts of the structure, he said.

First on east coast

Built by the French in 1836 to guide the mariners coming to Puducherry, the old lighthouse is said to be the first lighthouse on the coromandel coast and one among the 21 heritage buildings notified by the government as protected and to be restored.

“In March 1836, the lighthouse was erected by engineer L. Guerre. It started off with 12 oil lamps magnified by lenses and mirrors and the light was visible to a distance of 15 to 17 metres. The oil lamps were later replaced by a rotating battery-powered beam that could be seen 25 metres away. The lighthouse was last deactivated in 1979,” according to Ashok Panda, co-convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

The lighthouse is a landmark that cannot be missed by tourists along Goubert Avenue. It is a load-bearing structure with Madras terrace and was built in brick and lime mortar with lime plaster. The fluted tapering tower standing tall about 29 metres was originally built on a square base with a room for a watchman and an inner staircase.

The upper storey with 218 wooden steps leading to the tower was added during the 20th century, Mr. Panda said.

Suggestions invited

Mr. Ravindranath said locals could come up with innovative ideas and suggestions on how best we could improve the experience of tourists visiting the lighthouse.

Once the restoration is complete, the structure will also be lit up with architectural lighting on special occasions to enhance its beauty.